An illegal alien released into the United States by the Biden administration is now accused of raping a 6-year-old girl at a daycare in Sacramento, California, a sanctuary jurisdiction.

Last year, illegal alien Gokhan Bagci of Turkey was arrested by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office and charged with lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 years of age. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged a detainer against Bagci that same day.

According to police, in July 2025, Bagci was working at the Mather Childcare Center when he allegedly lured a 6-year-old girl into a closet pretending to play hide-and-seek with her. Once in the closet, police allege that Bagci sexually assaulted her.

Following the sexual assault, police allege Bagci took the girl into a bathroom where he raped her. Police have said there may be more child victims.

“This criminal illegal alien is accused of sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl at the daycare where he worked,” the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Lauren Bis said. “He now faces charges of lewd and lascivious acts with a child. We are calling on Governor Gavin Newsom and his fellow sanctuary politicians to commit to not releasing this sicko from jail and to cooperate with ICE law enforcement.”

ICE officials revealed that Bagci first crossed the U.S.-Mexico border in November 2023. Despite being arrested by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents, Bagci was released into the United States interior.

The next month, in December 2023, Bagci flew to his native Turkey and returned to the United States in September 2024 by again crossing the southern border.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.