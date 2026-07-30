New York Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) leads Republican Bruce Blakeman by just four points in the race for governor, according to a new poll made public this week.

The survey, conducted by Red Oak Strategic for the pro-Blakeman Strong and Safe super PAC, put Hochul at 47 percent to Blakeman’s 43 percent, with 10 percent undecided, the New York Post reported Tuesday. Red Oak surveyed 2,000 registered voters from July 7 to July 12.

Red Oak said the results point to trouble for the incumbent. “The environment favors a challenger: just 33% say New York is headed in the right direction vs. 57% wrong track,” the firm wrote in a July 21 memo to interested parties.

The poll indicates only 39 percent of voters approved of her job performance, while 56 percent disapproved. Only 33 percent said she deserves another term. Some 61 percent said it is time for someone else.

Hochul’s favorability sat underwater at 38 percent favorable to 58 percent unfavorable. Blakeman, the Nassau County executive, drew a positive rating, though 47 percent of voters said they had never heard of him or had no opinion.

The survey showed the Republican leading independents 54 percent to 33 percent and running strongest in the suburbs. Red Oak’s turnout model projected a Republican enthusiasm edge, with 73 percent of GOP voters calling themselves much more interested in the race, compared with 44 percent of Democrats.

The poll comes as New York Democrats confront voter frustration over the cost of living and the direction of the state. Con Edison cut power to a Bronx Jewish neighborhood during a July heat wave, and the Justice Department sued state health officials over a $10 billion Medicaid program.

A Siena College survey released in June showed Hochul ahead by 20 points, and the RealClearPolling average lists her up more than 17.

Friends of Kathy Hochul reported $21 million on hand, plus $22 million in the state Democrat Party account, more than four times what Blakeman and the state GOP have raised.

Madison Square Garden owner James Dolan, who backs Strong and Safe, steered $700,000 to the super PAC through MSG Entertainment and MSG Sports this month, according to campaign filings.