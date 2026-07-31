The Trump State Department has revoked over 100,000 visas, State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

When asked about the Trump administration’s efforts to keep “reckless foreign drivers off our streets by revoking visas and denying further travel to the United States,” Pigott explained that when it comes to the department’s visa revocation policy, they have already revoked well over 100,000 visas.

“We’ll actually give an update on that number very shortly. It’s much — it’s significantly higher now than 100,000 visas revoked, and the primary causes we’re seeing for those visa revocations is criminal activity, with DUIs being a major component of that criminal activity,” Pigott revealed.

“So, what happens is when we see criminal activity-related DUIs, an arrest, interaction with law enforcement, a conviction, we communicate as part of our continuous vetting program to make sure we take visa revocation action if appropriate. And those cases that we outline are actions where visa revocation was deemed appropriate,” he said, showcasing the communication between the department and local law enforcement partners.

“So, we communicate with our law enforcement partners as part of that continuous vetting operation, a consular officer makes a determination in terms of if they believe a visa revocation is appropriate. The State Department, under our longstanding authority, then makes that decision, and then we see DHS or ICE Act as appropriate to remove that individual from the country if they’re in the country,” he said, explaining the process and emphasizing that it is about protecting U.S. roads.

“I’ve seen some people astonishingly trying to excuse foreigners here on visas that drive drunk on our streets, as if it is not grounds for revoking the visa, which I find completely astonishing,” he said, noting that it is so dangerous and that they have a no tolerance policy for that behavior, as it endangers the American people.

“…some of those examples we outlined, including individuals that drove drunk with children, minors in the car, caused injury to other people, showed up to a court-mandated DUI program drunk,” he said. “I mean, these are people that were endangering the American people, and so we’re taking appropriate action to protect our streets.

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