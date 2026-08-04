Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has deported several illegal alien gang members recently, including those convicted of the most heinous crimes.

“Every day, the brave men and women of ICE are arresting and removing dangerous criminal illegal aliens, including gang members, from our country,” a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said:

Last week alone, ICE deported murderers, sexual assailants, burglars, and drunk drivers. Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, the safety of the American people will always come first. It’s no wonder crime rates have reached record lows, including the murder rate projected to fall to a 126-year low. [Emphasis added]

Among those illegal aliens deported is Josue Isaias Cruz Ruiz of El Salvador. Ruiz is a member of the 18th Street gang and he has been convicted of homicide and other crimes.

Likewise, ICE deported Ermis Francisco Orellana Rivas of El Salvador, an MS-13 gang member, who has been previously convicted of strong-arm sexual assault involving sodomy and burglary.

Other illegal aliens deported are Pablo Othoniel Lopez Sarricolea, a Mexican national and Paisas gang member; Erick Palacios Martinez, an El Salvadoran national and La Mirada Locos gang member; and Nicolas Guzman Hernandez, a Mexican national and Surenos gang member.

While Sarricolea was previously convicted for assault, drunk driving, resisting an officer, and illegal re-entry, Martinez was convicted of trespassing, robbery, and damaging property. Hernandez was previously arrested for felony assault.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.