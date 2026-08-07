Three illegal aliens, all released into the United States by the Biden administration, are accused of a set of thefts in small towns in West Virginia.

According to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials, Venezuelan illegal aliens Deivis Willyan Diaz and Daniel Alberto Arias Ramirez are accused of carrying out a theft at a Walmart in West, West Virginia, where some $21,000 worth of jewelry was stolen on July 26.

That same day, in Sutton, West Virginia, ICE officials said Venezuelan illegal alien Oscar Jose Hernandez Silva is accused of petit larceny following a theft.

ICE officials revealed that Diaz, Ramirez, and Silva were all released into the U.S. interior by the Biden administration — Diaz in April 2024, Ramirez in December 2023, and Silva in May 2024. Ramirez was ordered deported by a federal immigration judge in December 2024, a year after he had been released into the U.S. interior.

“These three criminal illegal aliens are all charged with larceny after two separate thefts on the same day in West Virginia,” a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said:

None of these illegal aliens would have been in our country if it weren’t for the reckless open-border policies of the Biden Administration, which released them all into our communities. Thanks to our state and local partners, these criminals are now in ICE custody and we will remove them from our country. [Emphasis added]

Diaz, charged with grand larceny and conspiracy to commit a felony, has been previously arrested for assault and carrying a concealed weapon. Ramirez has also been charged with grand larceny and conspiracy to commit a felony.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.