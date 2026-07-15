Exclusive: GOP Rep. Tom Tiffany Raises $10M in Campaign for Wisconsin Governor

Republican Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-WI) has raised $10 million so far in his quest to become governor of Wisconsin, Breitbart News has exclusively learned.

Tiffany’s campaign for governor said ahead of the campaign finance report due date on Wednesday that he has raised more than $10 million since launching, with contributions from all 72 counties in the state and more than 10,000 small-dollar donors. The gubernatorial hopeful will also report raising more than $8 million during the latest reporting period, which is January 1 through June 30, and will enter the next reporting period with nearly $3 million in cash on hand, his campaign said.

“Our grassroots campaign is reaching all 72 counties because the demand for common-sense leadership has never been stronger,” said Tiffany, who is endorsed by President Donald Trump. “Wisconsinites are tired of bigger government, higher costs, and more bureaucracy. They’re ready for a governor who will cut taxes, reduce red tape, and get government out of their way. I’m truly humbled by the support we’re receiving from every corner of our state.”

Tiffany’s campaign is touting its fundraising numbers after a leading Democrat candidate for governor, Lt. Gov Sara Rodriguez (D), announced on Monday — just weeks before the Aug. 11 primary — that her campaign has hundreds of thousands of dollars less cash on hand than she thought. Rodriguez fired her campaign manager after taking six months to uncover reporting errors, including contributions that were double-counted and undercounted expenses.

Rodriguez said she is “hurt, angry and deeply disappointed by someone I trusted to run my campaign,” referring to her now ex-employee Kara Spencer.

“I was continually getting inaccurate reports from my campaign manager,” she said.

She added: “If I were trying to hide something I wouldn’t be here today telling you about it. Most people are not going to stand in front of this many cameras and microphones to talk about fixing an error.”

Tiffany slammed Rodriguez for the errors, saying in part: “…just imagine how she’d manage your tax dollars.”

“If it took Sara Rodriguez six months to realize her campaign was cooking the books on ‘hundreds of thousands of dollars,’ just imagine how she’d manage your tax dollars. From Mandela Barnes skipping his property taxes to Francesca Hong being sued over $30,000 in unpaid credit card debt to Sara Rodriguez’s own campaign finance scandal, I don’t think any of them have earned the public’s trust to run Wisconsin’s budget,” he said.

Rodriguez said her campaign is in contact with the Wisconsin Ethics Commission and is working to correct the January report that includes donations and expenditures from last year.

Rodriguez is competing against democratic socialist Francesca Hong, former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, state Sen. Kelda Roys, and Joel Brennan, a former top aide to Gov. Tony Evers.

The Republican primary is not really competitive, meaning whoever wins the Democratic primary will most likely face Tiffany in the Nov. 3, 2026, gubernatorial general election.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.