Rep. Mike Collins (R-GA) condemned incumbent Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) on Wednesday for his endorsement of “extremist” muslim socialist Michigan Democrat U.S. Senate candidate Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed.

Trump-endorsed Collins, who is vying for the Georgia U.S. Senate seat Ossoff currently occupies, slammed his opponent for embracing the Democratic Party’s surge toward socialism.

“Jon Ossoff is complicit in the rise of anti-American, antisemitic socialists who want to tear America apart from the inside out,” Collins said in a statement.

Collins’ campaign condemned Ossoff in a press release, saying the incumbent “offered up his endorsement to El-Sayed despite his refusal to condemn the architect of Iran’s terrorist regime, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, his public support for the Muslim Brotherhood, his association with a leader of a designated terrorist group, and his close friendship with antisemitic influencer Hasan Piker, who has said ‘America deserved 9/11’ and that ‘Hamas is 1,000 times better than Israel.”‘

“He needs their money, votes, and support to win, and he’s afraid of what it will cost his campaign if he refuses to endorse extremist candidates like El-Sayed,” Collins said. “When his own political survival is on the line, Ossoff will tolerate anything from the radical extremists who keep him in power.”

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The Georgia Senate race is expected to be extremely tight and could even determine which party holds the majority during the second half of President Donald Trump’s second term. Ossoff was previously dubbed the “most vulnerable” Democrat up for reelection, but he is also widely believed to harbor ambitions to run for the presidency in 2028.

RealClear Polling rates the race a “toss-up,” although polling shows Ossoff with an average projected lead of 7.6 points.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.