JD Vance Reacts to Karoline Leavitt’s Exit: ‘We’re Sad to See Her Go’

Vice President JD Vance praised White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt after she announced she was stepping down.

In a post on X, Vance said Leavitt faced constant criticism from the media while serving in one of the administration’s toughest roles.

“Karoline Leavitt has one of the hardest jobs in the Administration — dealing with the relentless attacks from the fake news media,” Vance wrote. “She did the job with grace, wit and a smile on her face.”

Vance said Leavitt had become one of the administration’s most effective messengers and thanked her for her work.

“She’s been one of the most effective voices in articulating and defending the President’s agenda, and I’m incredibly grateful to her,” he said.

“I know how difficult yet rewarding a constant job like this can be for a young parent,” he added.

Vance said the administration was sorry to see Leavitt leave but predicted she would remain successful after her departure.

“We’re sad to see her go, but I know she’ll continue to do great things,” he said.

Leavitt announced Wednesday that she will leave the Trump administration at the end of August to focus on her family, reflecting on her time as President Donald Trump’s chief spokeswoman.

In a post on X shortly after Trump revealed her upcoming departure, Leavitt thanked the president for the opportunities she received during her year and a half in the role. Leavitt described her year and a half as press secretary as an experience she would never forget and thanked Trump for the opportunities she received while serving in the White House.

“Serving as the White House Press Secretary over the past year and a half has been the honor and adventure of a lifetime,” she said. “I am incredibly grateful to President Trump for granting me so many extraordinary opportunities, such as working in the West Wing and spending countless hours in the Oval Office, flying around the world and meeting foreign leaders, and traveling across our beautiful country and meeting Americans from all walks of life.”

“Most of all, I am thankful to the President for entrusting me with the distinct privilege of speaking on his behalf at the White House podium, ” she added. ” I have spoken with great pride about the many historic accomplishments of this Administration, and I have relished holding the liberal media accountable and ensuring the American people hear the truth about President Trump’s successes.”