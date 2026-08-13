An illegal alien is accused of repeatedly raping and sodomizing a 15-year-old girl in Louisville, Kentucky, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials confirmed this week.

Rolando Cenobio Vasquez, an illegal alien from Mexico with a prior criminal record, has been arrested in Louisville and charged with three counts of rape, three counts of sodomy, human trafficking, promoting human trafficking with a victim under 18 years old, and sexual abuse.

According to police, Vasquez had been renting a room at his residence to a woman and her 15-year-old daughter when the illegal alien allegedly began sexually abusing the girl in December 2025, threatening her and her family if she told relatives.

Police allege that Vasquez also offered the girl money to keep the sexual abuse a secret.

“This criminal illegal alien from Mexico has been charged with rape, human trafficking, sexual abuse, and other horrific crimes after he allegedly raped a 15-year-old girl while he was renting out a room to the girl and her mother,” a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) official said.

At the time of the alleged sexual abuse, Vasquez was previously convicted of drunk driving. ICE agents have lodged a detainer against Vasquez, asking local police to turn him over to federal custody if he is released from jail at any time.

“Under the leadership of President Trump and Secretary Mullin, ICE has been unleashed to go after dangerous illegal aliens like this one so that we can make America safe again,” the official said.

Vasquez first illegally crossed the southern border into Texas in August 2013. He was subsequently arrested by Border Patrol agents and deported to his native Mexico. At a later, unknown date, Vasquez illegally recrossed the border.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.