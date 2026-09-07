Labor Day Celebrations: Spirit of American Worker Keeps America Running

Political figures offered tributes to the American worker on Labor Day, recognizing that the spirit of those workers keeps America running– a major point that helped President Donald Trump rise to victory in his past presidential elections: remembering the forgotten man.

“This Labor Day, we honor the grit, skill, & spirit of the American worker, the backbone of our nation & the force behind our prosperity. American workers deserve a government that fights for them – the Trump Admin is delivering,” the Trump White House said on Monday, adding, “To workers across America, thank you. ”

“Labor Day started as a tribute to the workers who built this country with their own hands, and that spirit is what keeps America running,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said. “Every plumber, farmer, nurse, trucker, and small business owner deserves a government that lowers taxes, protects freedom, and ensures liberty. That’s something I fight for every single day.”

Vice President JD Vance made it clear that “the Trump Administration is investing in American workers”

“Happy Labor Day!” he added.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) celebrated that the American worker is “WINNING again,” providing examples of what has happened under President Donald Trump’s leadership in conjunction with Republicans. He highlighted no tax on tips or overtime, bigger paychecks, “trillions” dollars of investment pouring into the United States, American manufacturing “BOOMING,” and more.

“This Labor Day, we celebrate the American worker and the policies that are putting their families first. Under @POTUS , real wages are outpacing inflation and low-income workers have experienced faster wage growth than higher earners. Additionally, more than 900,000 private-sector jobs have been created, and working families have claimed $82 billion in tax relief through the Working Families Tax Cuts,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said, adding, “The radical left wants to repeal these tax cuts. America’s workers deserve to keep more of what they earn, not pay more in taxes.”

“Happy Labor Day, America! This administration is supporting and prioritizing American workers. Under @POTUS , we are onshoring production, bringing high-paying jobs back home and reviving our manufacturing industry—and this is just the beginning,” Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said. “Thank you for all of your work!”

“Today, we honor the men and women who built this country and keep it running. Thanks to President @realDonaldTrump, we’re putting American workers first again,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) celebrated.

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