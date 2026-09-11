Lone Juror Who Held Out in Lindsay Clancy Trial Faces Media Smear

The character assassination of the lone holdout juror in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial began Friday as NBC Boston published allegations about his personal life following the mistrial.

NBC10 Boston reported that the juror previously faced domestic violence allegations, was the subject of an active restraining order, and owed more than $12,000 in unpaid rent.

The juror was the only member of the panel who opposed finding Clancy not guilty by reason of insanity in the deaths of her three children. The judge declared a mistrial after the jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict.

Several jurors later spoke publicly against the holdout, calling him “arrogant” and accusing him of refusing to participate in deliberations.

NBC10 Boston reported that the man was charged in 2021 with assaulting his wife. The charge was later dismissed after his former wife declined to testify.

The publication also reported that the juror’s teenage nephew obtained a restraining order against him last year after accusing him of pushing him to the ground and repeatedly punching him. The order was reportedly still active during the Clancy trial.

NBC10 Boston did not identify the juror because the court has sealed the jury list and he has not spoken publicly.

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) accused the network of trying to smear the juror for refusing to support an insanity verdict.

“A man objected to allowing a woman to kill her three young kids and get away with it, so NBC is trying to smear that juror, whose identity should be protected,” DeSantis wrote on X. “Another low for legacy media.”

“If the juror is being harassed, Florida will provide asylum — I’m sure he’d be welcomed and appreciated,” he added.