Exclusive: Trump’s Washington, DC Beautification Continues with East Potomac Park Cleanup

President Donald Trump’s beautification of Washington, DC is in full swing as the National Park Service (NPS) is making hefty progress at East Potomac Park with the clearing of trash, hazardous structures, and dead trees.

East Potomac Park attracts local Washingtonians and tourists alike, with amenities including a golf course, public pool, tennis courts, and fields for soccer, baseball, and football. Additionally, trail access to the Potomac River makes it a popular spot for joggers, cyclists, and recreational anglers.

However, the park fell into disrepair around 2015, with the local WAMU radio station detailing the deteriorating seawall along the river, “child-sized” holes in the sidewalk, and a “run-down” golf course.

Trump administration officials shared several updates and photos from the beloved D.C. park, which sits on an island in the Potomac River accessible via bridge from the city’s iconic Southwest Waterfront.

Notably, accumulated debris like wooden pallets, broken down equipment, trash cans, 50-gallon barrels, and more have been removed. Decrepit and failing fences and fence posts have also been dealt with, along with invasive, dead or dying, and hazardous trees that posed a risk to safety and the overall aesthetic of the park.

“By removing hazardous trees and invasive species and controlling overgrowth along fences and seawalls, the National Park Service is improving visibility, access, safety, and the overall condition and appearance of the park,” officials told Breitbart News in an exclusive statement. “The work also allows staff to more effectively inspect, maintain, and preserve fencing and seawall infrastructure while restoring clearer, more functional public spaces.”

Officials added that this “long-needed effort represents an important step toward restoring a healthier, safer, and more resilient landscape at East Potomac Park and provides a stronger foundation for the continued stewardship and enhancement of its historic landscape and visitor experience.”

President Trump’s other ongoing projects to restore the nation’s capital to a clean city include extensive work to revamp the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, repairing and reopening the fountains at Meridian Hill Park, and turning Union Station from a homeless encampment into shining transportation hub fit to welcome travelers from all across the country.