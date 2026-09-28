Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested more illegal aliens convicted of crimes such as murder, child sexual abuse, and rape, Breitbart News has learned.

“While Americans enjoyed their weekend, the brave men and women of ICE arrested murderers, child sexual predators, and child abusers who should not have been in our country in the first place,” Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin said.

WATCH — Mullin Tours ICE Facility, Meets Agents on the Ground:

Among those illegal aliens recently arrested are Sakhone Lasaphangthong of Laos, Israel Espinosa-Trejo of Mexico, and Ruben Ayala-Laies of Cuba. Both Lasaphangthong and Ayala-Laies were previously convicted of murder, while Espinosa-Trejo was convicted of reckless homicide.

Likewise, ICE arrested several illegal aliens convicted of crimes against children:

Jose Alcaraz-Carranza, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for lewd and lascivious acts with child under 14 years old in Tulare, California. Marvin Martinez, a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, convicted for sexual abuse of a minor and possession of a controlled substance in Anne Arundel, Maryland. Joel Velazco-Carrizosa, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for second-degree sexual assault of a child in New Orleans, Louisiana. Ana Glenda Beatriz Melendez-Alvarado, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted for child abuse with great bodily injury or death in Los Angeles, California.

Edgar Tranquilino Moran-Bautista of Mexico was arrested as well after having been convicted of sodomy by force in Madera, California, along with Kimer Kintin of Micronesia, who was previously convicted on two counts of neglect of a dependent person in Plymouth County, Iowa.

WATCH — Markwayne Mullin: Leftie Politicians in Sanctuary Cities Prevent Willing Law Enforcement Cooperation:

Other illegal aliens arrested were previously convicted of crimes such as assault, drug possession, burglary, and fraud:

Melvin Alcon, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted for two counts of assault and criminal in possession of a weapon in Mineola, New York. Alfredo Castanos-Mendoza, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin in Houston, Texas. Fray Paniagua, a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, convicted for delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance in Bedford County, Pennsylvania. Greg Chukwuka Orji, a criminal illegal alien from Nigeria, convicted for dangerous drugs and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl in Hutchinson, Kansas. Nelson Argueta-Cruz, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted for burglary, grand larceny, larceny, and probation violation in Fairfax, Virginia. Furvio Flete-Garcia, a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, convicted for fraud and illegal re-entry in Boston, Massachusetts.

“Under President Trump, ICE has been unleashed to target and remove illegal aliens from our communities so that we can make America safe again,” Mullin said. “Arresting and deporting illegal aliens saves lives.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.