New Jersey Democrat congressional candidate Rebecca Bennett repeatedly declined to disclose her net worth during a Sunday debate against incumbent Rep. Tom Kean Jr. (R-NJ), even as she campaigned on removing money from politics and criticized the incumbent over his financial dealings.

Bennett has pledged to “get money out of politics” and accused Kean of lacking transparency with New Jersey voters. During Sunday’s debate, however, a moderator asked her three times about her own net worth without receiving a figure.

“What is your net worth?” the moderator asked.

“I don’t know the exact number. I’m happy to follow up later, but I will say that ultimately, I think what I hear loud and clear from people is that we need to get money out of politics,” Bennett responded.

“I mean, it is deeply corrosive. I think you can draw a line from the Citizens United decision to where we are as a country right now,” she continued. “And so, what I want you all to know is that I am going to work to get dark money out of politics to end Citizens United to make sure I’m not taking any corporate PAC money because I want you all to know that I am doing this to serve all of you, and not to serve any special interests.”

“And I think that’s a clear contrast to my opponent, Congressman Tom Kean Jr. who has traded over $3 million worth of stocks and who has taken hundreds of thousands of dollars in corporate PAC money,” Bennett added.

“I’m looking just for a number, rough estimate on your net worth,” the moderator pressed.

“My net worth is very similar to what we see of a lot of families around here, you know, it’s that both my husband and I work, and so we are very fortunate that we’ve been able to build the life we want,” Bennett responded.

“I want to just try and get a number. You know, let me see if I can just be more broad. Are you worth over a million dollars?” the moderator asked.

“My, like I said, I’ve been very,” Bennett began before the audience erupted in laughter.

“My husband and I have worked really hard for where we are right now. I was able to go to college on an ROTC scholarship. I used the GI Bill for my MBA, and so ultimately, this is about making sure that we are fighting for the version of the country that we’re going to leave for my daughters and the next generation,” Bennett continued.

Bennett’s refusal to disclose her net worth comes as Kean’s campaign has raised questions about her previous career in the healthcare industry.

“As a health care executive, my opponent set up lucrative deals with companies that put profits over people,” Kean wrote in a September 27 post on X. “Patients deserve leaders who will put their health, safety, and access to quality care first. Not the bottom line.”

Kean also disputed Bennett’s allegations about his stock trading during Sunday’s debate.

“I have not traded an individual stock since I’ve been a member of Congress. In fact, every three months it’s reported so. In fact, I’ve gone further than the ethics committee recommended by also saying no short selling and no investing companies in countries that want to do us harm,” Kean said.

“So I’ve got a blind structure in which I have no involvement and no input. In fact, David, she was corrected by you because she’s been lying about this for so long,” he continued.

“Lying Democrat Rebecca Bennett talks a big game, but the second the spotlight turns to her, the act falls apart. Bennett refuses to come clean about her own finances and shady career in the healthcare industry, while repeatedly lying about her opponent. Rebecca Bennett isn’t running for Congress to fight corruption; she’s running to take advantage of it,” National Republican Congressional Committee spokeswoman Maureen O’Toole told Breitbart News.

As Breitbart News reported September 21, Bennett supports raising the federal minimum wage to $25 per hour, a proposal that an Employment Policies Institute study estimates would eliminate approximately 5 million jobs nationwide over five years, including nearly 60,000 in New Jersey. The Living Wage for All Act would gradually raise the federal minimum wage and phase out subminimum wages for tipped workers. Bennett also opposed the One Big Beautiful Bill, which included provisions eliminating federal income taxes on qualifying tips and overtime and providing tax relief for seniors, arguing that the legislation delivered tax breaks to wealthy Americans.

Breitbart News reported in June that Bennett remained silent when asked if people should stop attempting to assassinate President Donald Trump. During the exchange, a staffer held a sign in front of the person asking the question.