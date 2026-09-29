Nolte: Cornell University Gang Rape Story Looks Like Another Hoax

The Cornell University Gang Rape Story is picking up steam just in time for the midterms and has all the markings of yet another hoax manufactured to divide the public between those who care more about political and cultural victories and those who care about the facts.

It looks like the Duke-LaCrosse Rape Hoax of 2006 all over again.

It looks like Rolling Stone’s University of Virginia Rape Hoax of 2014 all over again.

In both cases, the failures were based on systemic bias and malice, much of it coming from the corporate media, all of it coming from the political left.

Here are the facts as we know them (which are subject to change along with my opinion)…

In the pre-dawn hours of October 20, 2024, a 20-year-old woman, who has been allowed to remain anonymous and is referred to only as Jane Doe, now claims she was drugged, given alcohol, and gang-raped by seven members of the Chi Phi fraternity at Cornell University. This claim came almost two years after the incident, in a 101-page civil suit filed this month against the seven, as well as Cornell University, the national Chi Phi organization, her own sorority, and a local bar that she claims served her when she was underage and already intoxicated.

On November 8, 2024, about three weeks after the alleged incident, and after news of the event had spread around campus, Jane Doe went to campus police to report what had happened.

But.

According to the local district attorney Matthew Van Houten, Jane Doe’s statement to campus police described everything she did that night — the drugs, the alcohol, and the group sex — as consensual:

Van Houten said the allegations made in the civil lawsuit are different from the sworn statement made by Jane Doe in November 2024. He said her 2024 statement “did not allege that she was drugged against her will or gang raped” by multiple men. “On the contrary, Jane Doe’s statement described her participation in drug use and sexual conduct as voluntary, conscious, and consensual.”

Her 2024 report to campus police did result in Chi Phi being closed and the seven men involved being suspended or expelled. There is no question their behavior was loutish, to say the least. Apparently, in the middle of the four-hour event, one member of the frat sent out a text letting everyone know there was “free pussy” available. Repugnant behavior, without a doubt. However…

CBS News has seen what it believes are texts between one of the accused and Jane Doe where she not only says “none of the sexual stuff was illegal” during the night in question, but that she enjoyed being with him and another guy and would like to get together again. She added that if they get together again, it should be without the “extra five billion men and ketamine.”

Based on all that, the only rational conclusion is that on the night in question an adult woman (she was 20) got voluntarily loaded on alcohol and drugs and then, in this stupor, engaged in hours of group sex… that she later came to regret. And that was that. The school punished the participants. The fraternity was closed. Everyone’s behavior was grotesque but, as the district attorney said, not criminal. Consenting adults, and all that, and this is according to Jane Doe herself.

Then, about two weeks ago — two years after the event — Jane Doe filed her civil suit and a campaign began on social media to blow it up, including a website (I won’t link) created by a South Park writer naming the seven accused and promising a public relations vigilante campaign against the men…

“I’m not stopping with a website,” he vows. “Billboards will follow. Around the country, I intend to keep the men named in this case in public view and direct people to [my website].” He adds that “This will take time. It will take resources,” and that he accepts Paypal and Venmo for his noble cause: to “build and maintain a permanent public record, investigate the people and institutions surrounding this case, obtain documents, verify identities and photographs, and make sure the survivor’s story is not quietly buried.”

As the story went viral, the usual-usual insufferable, Next-New-Thing-celebrities (Florence Pugh, Josh Gad) and politicians (New York Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez) chimed in with outrage.

Pugh addressed her social media message to all men…

“You need to be leading conversations about how we change the allowance and complicity of this behaviour as much as we are,” Pugh wrote. “How can you expect us to trust that it’s ‘not all men’ when in moments like this, many of you stay quiet?” She added, “There is no equality until you respect our bodies. There is no equality until we can say we feel safe.”

“The ‘promising’ young and ‘bright’ Cornell boys lost the right to a future when they stole a future from a helpless young woman,” Gad wrote, adding this was a “violent and sick criminal act.”

“I want to be clear that the culture of rape, sexual assault, and pedophilia is protected in elite institutions across the United States, including Cornell University,” Ocasio-Cortez shrieked before a mindless crowd at a Sunday town hall. “The fact that she had to lose her education and those men were protected by an institution and granted an Ivy League degree as a reward — never again.”

And now…

The same district attorney who knew he could not press charges two years ago based on Jane Doe’s own admissions of consent is reopening the criminal case and taking it to a grand jury.

This sure stinks of yet another Here-we-go-again… Although all the known evidence points to appalling but not criminal behavior (except for the drug use), the Kangaroo Court of Public Opinion, which is made up of a jury of those desperate to be seen as One Of The Good People, is enjoying a grand time participating in a public-relations lynching of seven young men.

As always, I reserve the right to change my mind as new facts present themselves. But based on what we know now, this whole thing stinks.