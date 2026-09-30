The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has added another 5,000 criminal illegal aliens to its public database, known as WOW.DHS.gov, which stands for the “Worst of the Worst,” Breitbart News has learned.

“The Trump Administration is committed to transparency, and that’s why this website allows the American people to see for themselves what kind of dangerous illegal aliens ICE is removing from their communities,” DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin told Breitbart News.

The public database, a user-friendly site that Americans can readily search, now has more than 40,000 criminal illegal aliens listed.

Among those illegal aliens recently added, DHS officials said, are:

Jose Alberto Mendoza, a criminal illegal alien and Surenos gang member from Mexico, arrested in San Jose, California. His criminal history includes homicide, aggravated assault – weapon, assault, possession of weapon, and weapon offense. Selina Shiuli, a criminal illegal alien from Bangladesh, arrested in Charlotte, North Carolina. Her criminal history includes second-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Eddy Lopez, a criminal illegal alien and Surenos gang member from Mexico, arrested in Soledad, California. His criminal history includes attempted murder, drug possession, and gang activity. Douglas Benitez-Herrera, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, arrested in Ray Brook, New York. His criminal history includes manslaughter, driving under the influence of liquor, robbery, possession of weapon, and illegal reentry. Sengkha Koulavongsa, a criminal illegal alien from Laos, arrested in Fresno, California. His criminal history includes drug trafficking, burglary, and parole violation. Marco Nunez-Mitjan, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, arrested in Orlando, Florida. His criminal history includes lewd or lascivious acts with a minor, failure to register as a sex offender, burglary, larceny, and forgery. Byron Arevalo-Pacheco, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, arrested in Yazoo City, Mississippi. His criminal history includes molestation of minor, false imprisonment, illegal reentry, and probation violation. Marco Lual, a criminal illegal alien from Sudan, arrested in Phoenix, Arizona. His criminal history includes attempted sex assault, attempted kidnapping, indecent exposure, and probation violation. Free Gendemeh, a criminal illegal alien from Sierra Leone, arrested in Louisville, Kentucky. His criminal history includes drug trafficking, carrying concealed weapon, possession of weapon, menacing, flight to avoid, receiving stolen property, and tampering with evidence. Richard Vieira, a criminal illegal alien from Brazil, arrested in Shirley, Massachusetts. His criminal history includes assault and battery, possession of weapon, and intimidation.

“This is still just a fraction of the total amount that the brave men and women of ICE work every single day to get off our streets and out of our country,” Mullin said. “We will never stop removing illegal aliens, and we will never apologize for putting the safety of the American people first.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.