Jasmine Crockett Says She Won’t Address Anything ‘Negative’ After Leaving James Talarico Off PAC’s Endorsement List

Far-left Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) said she will not address anything “negative” after receiving backlash following her Fueling Individual Rights Everywhere (FIRE) PAC leaving Senate candidate James Talarico off its endorsement list.

Talarico defeated Crockett in the primary race for Senate, and she has been less than enthusiastic about supporting him. Instead, she suggested that racism played a part in her loss to her fellow radical leftist — the latter of whom believes there are six biological sexes — and said the black community is not excited to support him.

“I don’t feel like they’re excited, right? But I do have some amazing black candidates that are running for office in some of the largest counties,” she said.

Prior to that, Crockett avoided questions on whether or not she would campaign for her former challenger.

“I have no idea. I am more focused on downballot races in general,” she said, deflecting.

With that, her FIRE PAC released a list of candidates it is backing ahead of the midterms, including county judges, state representatives, county commissioners, district judges, and more. Noticeably absent is Talarico.

“F*** her. That’s all I can say,” former Rep. Susan Wild (D-PA) said of the endorsement list. “And that statement has nothing to do with blind loyalty to Dems. It has everything to do with her being a narcissistic drama queen who has used her platform (such as it is) only to advance herself. Karma will suck.”

Crockett shot back at criticisms of her in a lengthy social media post, stating that she will not be spending any of her energy on anything negative or false, seeming to suggest Talarico did not apply to be endorsed by her PAC.

“Now that I’ve disconnected, to do something fun, let me be clear: from now until Election Day, I won’t give an ounce of energy to addressing anything remotely negative or false & clearly this trend is going to continue. Instead I will pour into the amazing candidates that have APPLIED to be endorsed by @thefirepac & received our nod,” she said.

“I’ll be sure to point to the real opposition & finally I’ll say thank you to the REAL ONES… that can always see through the BS. The more we fight one another, the less we are fighting the people that put us here… and love me or hate me, I DID NOT GET US INTO THIS BS!” Crockett claimed.

“I stand on my body of work that spans years that even preceded elected office & just like they divided & distracted folk during the presidential, they are doing it again. Nothing I’ve done has taken food, healthcare, nor jobs away from the people I swore to rep. I will use my influence to support those that support making lives better. ✌ If you aren’t talking about a R… and the lives being ravaged by them, you aren’t helping to contribute to a solution,” she added.