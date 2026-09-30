Former Democrat Lawmaker Says ‘F***’ Jasmine Crockett: ‘Narcissistic Drama Queen’ Only Promoting Herself

Far-left Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) is a “narcissistic drama queen” only interested in promoting herself, former Rep. Susan Wild (D-PA) said after the PAC for Crockett released its endorsement list ahead of the midterms.

Crockett’s Fueling Individual Rights Everywhere (FIRE) PAC released a list of endorsements for a variety of offices, including county judges, district judges, state representatives, and county commissioners. However, Crockett’s former challenger James Talarico, who defeated her in the Texas primary race, is not on the list.

“F*** her. That’s all I can say,” Wild said, sharing the endorsement list.

Further, she claimed that statement had nothing to do with “blind loyalty” to Democrats but to Crockett personally, accusing the Texas lawmaker of being dramatic and only concerned with self-promotion.

“It has everything to do with her being a narcissistic drama queen who has used her platform (such as it is) only to advance herself. Karma will suck,” Wild predicted.

Many commenters were quick to agree, describing Crockett as someone who advances herself by “race hustling.” However, others asserted that the list simply reflects downballot races and leaves off big races. FIRE PAC’s website currently does list bigger office candidates like Sydney Kamlager-Dove (D) for U.S. Congress in California, Xavier Becerra (D) for California governor, and Christian Menefee (D) and Colin Allred (D) for U.S. Congress in Texas.

Crockett has long tiptoed around questions of support for James Talarico, claiming black voters are not excited to support him and doubting whether he can flip Texas blue.

“When I look at the money, if Republicans start spending money in Texas, then I’ll be convinced,” she said. “But right now, national Republicans decided they wanted to dump money into North Carolina, as well as Georgia. That’s where they’re fighting, and national Democrats have not decided to dump money into Texas either.”

“I look at: Where does the NRSC [National Republican Senatorial Committee] stand? Where does DSCC [Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee] stand? Right now, neither one are investing, which tells me that their internals are saying the same thing. So it looks like status quo,” she said at the time, adding, “I won’t get on the ground to really start to feel it until maybe end of September, October, as I start to dig into which races I’m going to help out in, the races that I really feel like we can win.”

Crockett, who has referred to President Trump as a “wannabe Hitler,” has largely avoided answering whether she would campaign for Talarico and considers that entire event a “racist race” to begin with.

“The reality is that there was a lot of races, not a lot — it was racist. It was a racist race. It is what it is, right? But we live in America as y’all are celebrating 250, okay? We know what this country is,” Crockett said.

“The best thing that I can do for James Talarico isn’t me standing on a stage with him,” she continued. “It is the fact that I endorsed five candidates in the runoff who all happen to be black men in the state of Texas and every single one of them won.”