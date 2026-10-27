South Carolina Democrat Nancy Lacore Shopped Around for Congressional Seat

South Carolina Democrat Congressional candidate Nancy Lacore shopped around for a Congressional seat, buying a $2 million home two months before moving to the state to run in the 1st Congressional District.

Lacore told one local news outlet that she moved to the Charleston area because one of her daughters was attending the College of Charleston. “Lacore’s frequent visits eventually shaped her retirement plans. After decades of military moves, Lacore and her family made a deliberate choice to settle in South Carolina.”

Immediately following her Congressional campaign announcement, left-wing Washington special interests lined up behind her. She earned endorsements from pro-abortion EMILY’s List, the League of Conservation Voters Action Fund, and VoteVets.

Lacore’s primary motivation for running, though, appears to be a retaliatory move against Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

Hegseth fired Lacore along with several other Navy officials in August 2025 — removing officials who advanced through the Biden administration.

Her campaign has primarily been funded by donors outside of South Carolina. In each of her filings with the Federal Elections Commission (FEC), Lacore reported raising over 75 percent of itemized contributions from donors outside of the Palmetto State.

One her largest donors is Elizabeth Simons, whom Fox News described as “a billionaire heiress who has backed a variety of left-wing candidates and causes along with a recent massive donation backing socialist NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani.”

Simons gave $750,000 to Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones’ campaign in 2025 and this cycle has given millions to the Democrat-aligned Super PACs.

Lacore faces Republican nominee Jenny Costa Honeycutt, a lifelong Lowcountry resident and small business owner, in the seat being vacated by Rep. Nancy Mace.

Follow Matt Mercer on X: @mattmercer.