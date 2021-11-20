Cash covered a Southern California highway on Friday after heaps of money flew out the back door of an armored truck.

Drivers parked their cars around 9:15 a.m., effectively shutting down Interstate 5 as they raced to grab piles of cash, according to the Associated Press.

One Instagram user, @demibagby, posted a video of the incident to her account.

“This is the most insane thing I’ve ever seen,” one woman says in the video. “Someone dropped money all over the freeway. San Diego has shut down. Literally, it has shut down. Look at the freeway right now, oh my gosh.”

The bills were primarily ones and twenties. California Highway Patrol (CHP) Sgt. Curtis Martin said they fell out of an armored vehicle.



“One of the doors popped open and bags of cash fell out,” Martin said.

Authorities say the truck was headed from San Diego to a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) building when the incident occurred.

A man and a woman were reportedly arrested at the scene. Police believe they collected some of the money, Fox 5 said. The pair apparently locked themselves out of their vehicle and ended up blocking traffic.

Though the money was seemingly up for grabs, CHP Officer Mary Bailey warns those who took cash “are encouraged to turn in the money within 48 hours in order to avoid potential criminal charges,” the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

“Multiple pictures and videos were posted on social media (that) captured faces and license plates at the scene of this incident,” Bailey said. “The CHP is working with the FBI to identify those who participated in the theft of money.”

Anyone who took money is asked to return it to the CHP office in Vista, per the Associated Press.

Authorities have not stated how much money flew off of the truck, nor have they said how much money has been returned, but roughly 12 people have turned in cash they collected.

