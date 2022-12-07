American Girl Book Promotes Puberty Blockers to Pre-Teens: ‘More Time to Think About Your Gender Identity’

The American Girl company is facing outrage over a book that promotes transgenderism to young girls.

The American Girl company, renowned for its dolls that young girls have adored for generations, published the book titled A Smart Girl’s Guide: Body Image in paperback this past February, and its contents have parents irate.

A book for girls about body image that tells them they should make permanent and catastrophic change their to bodies if they’re unhappy with them. Healthy message. https://t.co/vbes4ce5KZ — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) December 7, 2022

On page 38 of the book, author Mel Hammond writes that prepubescent readers’ doctors may offer them “medicine” to halt puberty, as the Christian Post reports.

“If you haven’t gone through puberty yet, the doctor might offer medicine to delay your body’s changes, giving you more time to think about your gender identity,” an excerpt from the page reads, according to the outlet.

According to an image of the page published by the New York Post, Hammond writes that “[b]eing transgender is not an illness or something to be ashamed of.”

“If you’re questioning your gender identity –or if you already know for sure that you’re trans or nonbinary – talk with an adult you trust, like a parent or a school counselor,” she continues.

“If you don’t have an adult you trust, there are organizations across the country that can help you. Turn to the resources on page 95 for more information,” Hammond later adds, per the Christian Post.

Daily Mail reports that it was marketed for girls aged three to eleven, but the book is advertised for ages eight to ten on Amazon and for girls ten and up on the American Girl website.

Many women and other commentators took to social media to share their outrage at the American Girl company in light of reports circulating about the book.

“A book for girls about body image that tells them they should make permanent and catastrophic change their to [sic] bodies if they’re unhappy with them. Healthy message,” tweeted conservative columnist Bethany Mandel.

Beverly Hallberg, a senior fellow at the Independent Women’s Forum, asserted that “[a] 3 year old should be playing and learning instead of encouraged to alter her body. My goodness.”

A 3 year old should be playing and learning instead of encouraged to alter her body. My goodness. "The 96-page handbook – billed as a 'guide' – is marketed to girls aged 3 to 12, and instructs them on how to make permanent changes to their bodies."https://t.co/CuThomShLr — Beverly Hallberg (@BeverlyHallberg) December 7, 2022

“Gone are the days when @American_Girl taught girls about history & femininity,” tweeted conservative commentator Allie Beth Stuckey, host of The Blaze’s Relatable podcast. “Now they’re encouraging our daughters to hate their bodies, halt their puberty, & cut off their breasts in the name of ‘self-love.'”

Stuckey urged followers to “return your [American Girl] Christmas gifts ASAP.”

Parents should know that American Girl guide books — which used to be pretty good — now promote dangerous gender ideology to little girls as young as 3. If you love your daughters, protect your daughters by avoiding this company. https://t.co/q3cVPKKusQ — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 7, 2022

“Parents should know that American Girl guide books — which used to be pretty good — now promote dangerous gender ideology to little girls as young as 3,” wrote Federalist Editor-in-Chief Mollie Hemingway. “If you love your daughters, protect your daughters by avoiding this company.”

.@American_Girl is encouraging toddlers to become transgender pic.twitter.com/DyQcqj5f6f — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 7, 2022

Chaya Raichick, the woman behind the juggernaut LibsofTikTok account, tweeted that the company is “encouraging toddlers to become transgender.”

