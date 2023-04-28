Indiana Bar Begs for Civility After Vowing to Kick Customers Out for Trashing Bud Light, Dylan Mulvaney

An Indiana bar is begging for civility after vowing to kick paying customers out for trashing Bud Light for its promoting transgenderism with a social media ad sponsored by Dylan Mulvaney, a former gay man who now dresses as a woman.

This month, Bud Light partnered with Mulvaney — a transgender activist who has risen to corporate leftist stardom with his viral TikTok videos chronicling his day-to-day “transition” to a woman.

In response, Anheuser-Busch has faced intense backlash despite efforts to seemingly walk back the pro-transgender campaign.

One such bar, Fairfax Bar & Grill in Bloomington, Indiana, immediately got behind Bud Light and Mulvaney following backlash. Bar owners went as far as to state that they would kick paying customers out of their business if they trashed Bud Light and Mulvaney.

“Bars, in our opinion, exist as public spaces where ideas should be exchanged,” bar owners wrote on Facebook before deleting the post. “Unfortunately due to all of the bigotry and hatred that has surfaced around the Bud Light controversy any patron wanting to voice their concerns about the issue will be immediately asked to pay their bill and leave our establishment.”

Now, after facing a backlash of their own, owners of Fairfax Bar & Grill are calling for civility and said there are other beer options than Anheuser-Busch products at their bar.

“A lot has been said — some correct, and some incorrect — and I want to clarify my stance,” the bar wrote on its Facebook page. “What I really want to convey is this: Just be respectful. Different opinions are welcome here as long as they are delivered respectfully.”

“We’d no more want ugly, aggressive, or rude interactions about which sports team someone thinks is better than about societal issues,” they continued. “We do not and will not censor opinions, but we do require civility in this establishment. So if you can’t play nice, then get out of the sandbox. That goes for everyone! Let’s remember why we even gather at a bar — to enjoy each other’s company — and raise a glass to civility.”

In addition to his sponsorship with Bud Light, the transgender activist has scored an endorsement deal with Maybelline.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.