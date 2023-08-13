Viral ‘Crazy Plane Lady’ Speaks Out: ‘We All Have Our Bad Moments’

After weeks of conspiracy theories and satirical memes, the viral “crazy plane lady” has finally spoken out for the first time.

This past July, the internet went ablaze over a video of a woman having a total meltdown about an alleged imaginary person on an American Airlines flight from Dallas to Orlando.

“I’m telling you, I’m getting the fuck off and there’s a reason why I’m getting the fuck off, and everyone can either believe it or they cannot believe it,” she said.

“That motherfucker back there is not real,” she exclaimed. “You can sit on this plane, and you can die with them or not. I’m not going to.”

The flight suffered a delay as the woman was allowed to depart before takeoff.

For weeks, people speculated as to who the woman was and even started postulating conspiracy theories that she had disappeared after uncovering some nefarious government plot. As it turns out, the woman has been identified as 38-year-old Tiffany Gomas, a marketing executive from Texas. In a video posted to X (formerly Twitter), Gomas apologized for the incident.

“First and foremost, I want to take full accountability for my actions,” Gomas said. “They were completely unacceptable. Distressed or not … I should have been in control of my emotions. And that was not the case.”

Gomas further apologized to the people on the plane and her use of “completely unnecessary” profanity.

“We all have our bad moments, some far worse than others. And mine happened to be caught on camera for the whole world to see multiple times,” she said.

Addressing her newfound virality, Gomas said that she did find some of the responses funny while thanking her friends and family for supporting her.

“It has been really comical for everyone, and I have highly enjoyed so many of the memes,” she said. “On the flip side, it is very invasive and unkind, and I don’t know what I would do without the love and support of my friends and family.”

“I hope that I can use this experience and do a little bit of good in the world, and that is what I intend to do,” Gomas concluded. “I hope that you guys can accept my apology and I can begin to move on with my life.”

