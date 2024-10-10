WATCH: Alligator Emerges from Hurricane Floodwaters Chomping on Car Tire

A Florida resident in Fort Myers was surprised after discovering an alligator chomping at a vehicle’s tire.

Residents emerged from their home and went to open their car door and were shocked to see an alligator pop up on the side, chomping at their car tire, video shows.

This shock is part of the reality in the aftermath of storms in Florida, which greatly disrupts wildlife. People cited Bellowing Acres Sanctuary’s Christopher Gillette, who said that alligators “just go in the water” during storms.

“Just like their wild counterparts, through the hurricane, these guys will be going underwater,” he said.

However, he warned that there will be “many displaced animals that people have to watch out for, including snakes on the ground” after the storm.

“They can be easy to miss when they’re among all of the fallen branches on the ground. People need to be really careful navigating areas in the aftermath,” he warned.

The warning comes as Hurricane Milton smashed into the west coast of Florida as a major Category 3 storm. While Tampa was spared from a direct hit, damage across the state is extensive, as tornadoes popped up across the state throughout the day.

According to poweroutage.us, over 3.4 million customers are without power in the Sunshine State. Over half a million of those are in Hillsborough County alone.

During his Thursday morning update, Gov. Ron DeSantis said that there have been 635,000 restorations since Hurricane Milton hit Florida.

“Hurricane Milton made landfall near Siesta Key in Sarasota County,” he said in an update Thursday morning.

“It moved quickly across Central Florida overnight, producing significant flooding and damaging winds near its path, the storm did bring much destruction and damage,” he continued.

“Tornadoes ravaged parts of the east coast of the state. Flooding occurred on the west and east coast and strong winds last the state, especially in Pinellas, Hillsborough, Manatee and Sarasota counties,” he added.

