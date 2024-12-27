Trump’s Diet Coke Button to Return on His First Day Back in the White House

The infamous Diet Coke button from President-elect Donald Trump’s White House is returning to the Oval Office when he is sworn in again on January 20, according to a report.

Trump’s red button that was stationed on his desk until he left the White House in January 2021 will return when he moves back in, the Daily Mail reported on Thursday:

Whenever the former president pressed the device, his Diet Coke was delivered on a silver tray by his then-valet, Walt Nauta, according to Newsmax.

The return of the button is just one small gear in the well-oiled machine that will remove the current First Family’s belongings and move in the incoming First Family’s stuff in just about five hours, the outlet reported.

Trump’s clothes will already be in his closets and his family photos will be on the walls when he moves back in.

“It’s easier because they’ve lived there before,” Kate Andersen Brower, author of The Residence, told the Daily Mail. “There aren’t any mysteries about what [the Trumps] would like to have for breakfast, how they operate, what kind of shampoo they use. I mean, they know everything already.”

“He would, like, tip them cash,” Brower said of Trump’s relationship with the White House staff. “I was told he would hand out $50 bills.”