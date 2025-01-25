Florida Man Arrested After Allegedly Climbing Wall at Mar-a-Lago

A Florida man was arrested this week after allegedly climbing over a wall adorned with a “No Trespassing” sign at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, authorities say.

Bijan Arceo was charged with trespassing with the intent to commit an offense after allegedly jumping over a wall at Mar-a-Lago just one day after President Trump’s inauguration, according to a report by Fox News.

Palm Beach police officers responded to the scene at Mar-a-Lago just after 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday to help Secret Service agents who had detained the 32-year-old, according to a police affidavit obtained by the outlet.

Authorities say Arceo made it inside the club from South Ocean Boulevard, but did not enter the Secret Service sweep area. The man had not been given permission to enter the resort.

“While the incident had no impact on our protective operations, we take these matters extremely seriously,” the Secret Service told Fox News.

“This arrest is being handled at the local level and we remain thankful to the Town of Palm Beach Police Department for their quick response and partnership,” a Secret Service agent added.

Authorities also noted that Mar-a-Lago is clearly adorned with several “No Trespassing” signs, and is surrounded by tall gates that are closed when not in use.

He is currently being held in the Palm Beach County jail on a $20,000 bond, Fox News reported.

Arceo is not the only one who has been arrested for allegedly trespassing at Mar-a-Lago.

In July, Zijie Li, a 39-year-old Chinese national, was detained after allegedly trying to enter the club several times over several months, claiming to have documents that tie China to the July 13 assassination attempt on Trump.

“Authorities said Li has tried to breach security at Mar-a-Lago several times because he wanted to speak with Trump,” WTVJ reported.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.