Winter storm Jett is about to drift across the United States, prompting travel warnings and weather advisories from coast to coast, the Daily Mail reported.

The storm, which is the fifth winter storm in just a week, is expected to take a wide path across the country between Thursday and Sunday. The West Coast is expected to get snowfall on Thursday with up to six feet in high-elevation areas, according to the report.

The National Weather Service (NWS) on Thursday issued several weather alerts for wind, extreme cold, snow, and ice, and wind in parts of California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Idaho, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Wyoming and Montana.

Approximately 2,000 flights have been delayed in and out of U.S. airports, and more than 220 were canceled by Thursday morning, according to the report, which cited FlightAware.com.

The winter storm is expected to reach the eastern United States by Friday evening. Areas near central Wisconsin and Michigan, along with northern New York, Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire could see as much as a foot of snow, according to the report.

Snowfall could possibly disrupt operations at two major Midwest airports located near Detroit, Michigan, and Chicago, Illinois, AccuWeather meteorologists warned.

The Weather Channel reported that high-elevation areas from the Sierra Nevada to the Rockies could receive between two and six feet of snow by Friday night, making for dangerous travel conditions. The Sierra Nevada region is also likely to see gusty winds; the NWS office in Reno said wind gusts could reach 100 mph on mountain crests.

“The combination of strong winds and heavy snow could cause blowing snow and poor visibility on roadways,” the report continues. “Western cities in the path include Salt Lake City, Utah and Boise, Idaho, while a wintery mix is possible in Seattle, Washington, Portland, Oregon and Reno, Nevada.”

Low-lying areas of California are under flood warnings, according to the report.

