WATCH: Tom Homan Chomps on Apple as He Walks by Raging Protesters

Border czar Tom Homan is completely unfazed by pro-illegal immigration protesters, casually walking by them while chomping on an apple as they chanted in protest.

The scene unfolded at the New York state Capitol in Albany on Wednesday. The demonstrators can be heard shouting, “No hate, no fear, immigrants are welcome here.”

Homan casually strolled by, chewing on his apple and taking another bite as he walked by the enraged demonstrators.

Others could be seen becoming visibly more aggressive and agitated. Some held signs reading “juntos somos mas,” which means “together we are more,” and others pumped their fists.

WATCH:

At one moment, Democrat assembly member Zohran Mamdani had a bit of an outburst.

As Fox News detailed:

Video also shows Zohran Mamdani, a Democratic Assembly member and New York City mayoral candidate, trying to get past New York State police troopers while shouting at Homan. Mamdani yelled at Homan over Trump’s immigration policies and the recent detention of Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University student and anti-Israel activist.

At one point, Mamdani shouted, “Do you believe in the First Amendment Tom Homan?”

According to reports, Homan was in Albany to urge law enforcement to cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The trip follows Homan telling Breitbart News Saturday that he planned to go to sanctuary cities and “bringing hell with me.”

“Well, we’re going to Boston… I made a comment at CPAC. I was gonna go to Boston and bring hell with me,” Homan told host Matthew Boyle.

WATCH — “I’m Bringing Hell with Me”: Homan to Anti-ICE Boston Police Commissioner:

“So, when I say I’m coming to Boston, bringing hell with me, yeah, I’m bringing hell to illegal aliens that raped children,” Homan said. “So, I stand by what I said, I meant what I said, and I’m gonna do it.”

“Someone who sexually assaulted a child is the worst of the worst of the worst. So yeah, I’m going to Boston. I’m bringing hell with me,” Homan continued, making sure the audience knew that he was not just going to Boston, either.

“I’m bringing hell to every illegal alien who commits a serious offense in this country, especially those who attack our most innocent, our children,” Homan said.