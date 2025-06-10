Women’s March Says to Fly U.S. Flags Upside-Down in Response to Trump Sending Troops to L.A.

The far-left Women’s March Foundation is calling for the American flag to be flown upside down across the country as a sign of “distress” over President Donald Trump sending troops to support the National Guard during the ongoing Los Angeles anti-ICE riots.

“We are watching a dictator take over — in real time. The upside down flag is the warning signal to the world that American democracy is in distress. It is not unpatriotic to resist; it is unpatriotic to stay silent,” Women’s March Foundation President Emiliana Guereca claimed in a press release on Tuesday.

The group’s press release was branded as an “SOS,” and referred to flying flags upside down as a “historic signal of distress [and] as a visible act of resistance to the escalating authoritarian threat.” The group’s upside-down flag campaign runs through Saturday, which is Flag Day.

“The Women’s March Foundation is calling on all Americans — whether they’re marching, protesting, or sitting this one out — to join them in a powerful visual act of resistance,” the group said.

The organization went as far comparing Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration to “early Nazi Germany tactics” and slammed him for “bypassing the will” of California’s leftist leadership in sending the National Guard to Los Angeles.

“Today, we are watching a president unleash the military against the American people — to crush dissent, terrorize immigrant communities, and cling to power,” the group claimed.

According to KTLA, some protesters in Los Angeles “have been seen with upside-down American flags.”

Protests and riots erupted on Friday as anti-ICE protesters tried to thwart illegal immigration sweeps in the city. Leftists have been seen burning American flags in the streets while flying Mexican flags, vandalizing cars, and looting businesses. Alleged agitators have been seen in downtown L.A. passing out riot gear and “bionic face shields.”

President Donald Trump sent in the National Guard and hundreds of U.S. Marines to address the situation, despite the protests of Democrat state leaders Gov. Gavin Newsom and L.A. Mayor Karen Bass.

“If I didn’t “SEND IN THE TROOPS” to Los Angeles the last three nights, that once beautiful and great City would be burning to the ground right now, much like 25,000 houses burned to the ground in L.A. due to an incompetent Governor and Mayor,” President Trump said in a post to Truth Social on Tuesday. “Incidentally, the much more difficult, time consuming, and stringent FEDERAL PERMITTING PROCESS is virtually complete on these houses, while the easy and simple City and State Permits are disastrously bungled up and WAY BEHIND SCHEDULE! They are a total mess, and will be for a long time. People want to rebuild their houses. Call your incompetent Governor and Mayor, the Federal permitting is DONE!!!”

Despite the violence, ICE agents have continued to arrest convicted criminal illegal aliens in the area, calling them the “worst of the worst” due to their criminal histories.

