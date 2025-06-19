Viral video shows chaos erupting on a Southwest Airlines flight at LaGuardia Airport Tuesday as a woman — identified as a 32-year-old New York-based artist — allegedly had an outburst, grabbed another woman’s hair, spit on her, and spewed profanities at fellow passengers.

Video shows the woman, identified as Leanna Perry, turned around in her seat and exploding on a woman behind her, calling her a “fat-ass bitch” and grabbing her hair, refusing to let go. Several individuals can be seen gathering around Perry attempting to restrain her and urging her to let go of the woman’s hair.

“I’m not even touching her hair, bitch,” she said to one woman urging her to let go.

Perry then turns around to speak to someone else as others continue to press her to let go of the woman’s hair. It seems she then says, “I’m sorry I didn’t want to sit next to a f*cking fat lady.” She eventually lets go of the woman’s hair and continues to mock her as others restrain her.

“Look at this fat lady. Look at this fat-ass bitch. … You can’t even see her stomach. It’s horrible. Look at her outfit,” she continues, claiming that the woman she is mocking is “embarrassed.”

Perry turned on those restraining her, including a black man, and proceeded to assert that her boyfriend is a “f*cking a black guy” too. She then spits on the woman she previously mocked.

The end of the video shows Perry lying down in the aisle of the plane, kicking and screaming.

The New York Post described Perry as a “New York City-based artist, who has worked for high-end brands like Maybelline, Steve Madden and Adidas, according to her online profile.”

Police say the woman, who was charged with assault, was intoxicated.