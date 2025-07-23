Surf Instructor’s Arm Ripped Off When ‘Clipped’ by Amtrak Train

A California surf instructor lost her arm about she was hit by an Amtrak train while pushing her e-bike across the tracks.

Elieah Boyd, who is 24 years old, said she was shocked to see she had no arm, which was found just feet away, making it possible for doctors to reattach it.

“There was no train horn. It was like three seconds from when I saw the train to when it happened,” she explained.

Boyd remarked, “I just happened to have my hand still on the bike as the train goes by. The train barely clipped the bike, just enough to take my arm completely off.”

The incident happened on July 7 as she pushed her 80-pound electric bike across the train tracks in Ventura, California. A retired firefighter came to her rescue and called emergency services.

She was airlifted to UC Irvine Medical Center, where she underwent a ten-hour surgery to reattach her limb. She has to have two follow-up surgeries, but said she is starting to get feeling back in her arm.

“Kind of like jolts of energy is what it feels like. I do have feeling internally that it’s healing,” she said.

“As soon as I can touch the water, I’ll be on a surfboard. That’s all I dream about here in the hospital. I just want to get back in the water and surf,” she added.

A GoFundMe to pay for Boyd’s medical treatment has raised more than $50,000 as of publication.

“Through it all, Elieah has shown incredible strength, keeping her positive spirit and infectious smile,” the GoFundMe page stated.

“Her journey to recovery will be long and challenging, but we know her resilience will carry her through,” the fundraising page continued.