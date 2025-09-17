Florida Nurse to Spend 2 Years Behind Bars for Having Sex with 15-Year-Old Stepson

A Florida nurse was sentenced to two years in prison on Tuesday after being caught having sex with her 15-year-old stepson.

Alexis Von Yates, now 35, is accused of propositioning the teen during a visit to his dad’s house in Ocala last July, the New York Post reported, citing her arrest warrant. The incident reportedly happened while the two watched a horror movie together.

“The since-fired nurse told the boy she was ‘horny’ after not having ‘sex in two weeks’ while ‘on her period’ — leading him on to strip her and have sex, while his younger siblings slept in a nearby room,” according to the report.

Von Yates thought the boy’s father and her husband, a lineman named Frank, would be gone all night working, but he walked in on them having sex, per the affidavit.

The boy’s father reportedly asked Von Yates, “What the f—k is going on?” before removing his son from the home.

Von Yates was originally facing a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $10,000 fine for a first-degree felony charge of sexual battery by a person in familial authority. She pleaded no contest last month after accepting a plea deal for a lesser charge of lewd and lascivious battery on a child between the ages of 12 and 16, according to the report.

Florida Fifth Judicial Circuit Court Judge Timothy McCourt said he signed off on the “significantly reduced” sentence after the boy and his mother said they were “one hundred percent in agreement with the sentencing.”

The boy’s mother called Von Yates an “incestuous pedophile” at the hearing and called her a “coward” with no remorse who destroyed her son’s relationship with his father. The boy’s father has reportedly not spoken to his son since the incident.

Von Yates has been ordered not to have any contact with the boy. She was also ordered to complete 200 hours of community services and to pay fines and court fees.

Prior to sentencing, she had already lost her nursing license after her arrest in November, per the report.