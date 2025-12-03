Virginia Liquor Store Finds Drunken Raccoon Passed Out in Bathroom

Employees at a liquor store in Virginia discovered a drunken raccoon passed out in the bathroom after it broke into the establishment and partied a little too hard.

The Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter confirmed that the “masked bandit” drank multiple types of alcohol throughout the Ashland ABC Store after rummaging through the shelves, and it eventually passed out in the bathroom. The raccoon was then taken to the shelter to “sober up” before being released back into the wild.

“Officer Martin safely secured our masked bandit and transported him back to the shelter to sober up before questioning,” the shelter said in a Facebook post.

“After a few hours of sleep and zero signs of injury (other than maybe a hangover and poor life choices), he was safely released back to the wild, hopefully having learned that breaking and entering is not the answer,” it added. “A big shout-out to Officer Martin for handling this chaotic scene with professionalism and good humor. Just another day in the life at Hanover Animal Protection!”

Photos online showed several alcohol bottles strewn across the liquor store floor, as well as the drunken raccoon passed out near the toilet.

In 2019, Mental Floss noted over 11 hilarious instances of drunken animals losing control from either breaking into people’s liquor stashes or eating fermented fruit.

“In early September 2019, residents in Ottawa, Canada, spotted a few raccoons staggering around in the daylight and grew panicky enough to call the cops,” it noted. “[One raccoon] couldn’t really move. He was dragging his legs, he was wobbling, having a hard time standing up,” one resident told CBC News. “You could tell something was wrong with him for sure.”

“As it turns out, these normally nocturnal animals weren’t dangerous or rabid; they had simply gotten drunk from eating too many fermented crab apples. Over the next few days, the sight of drunken raccoons stumbling around and passing out on people’s property became all too common,” it added.

