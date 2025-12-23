Watch: ICE Releases AI Video of Santa Rounding Up Illegal Aliens, Urges Self-Deportation to Avoid the ‘Naughty List’

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) released an AI video showing Santa Claus rounding up illegal aliens. The agency also encouraged illegals to self-deport before they end up on the “naughty list.”

“AVOID ICE AIR AND SANTA’S NAUGHTY LIST!” ICE declared in a Monday X post, sharing the Christmas-inspired AI video clip, which features a buff Santa Claus clad in a red bulletproof vest handcuffing an illegal alien on the street.

Watch Below:

“Self-deport today with the CBP Home app, earn $3,000 and spend Christmas at home with loved ones,” the agency added. “Holiday incentive is valid through the end of 2025.”

In the video, Santa Claus is seen processing the illegal migrant at a federal facility before loading him and others onto an aircraft labeled “ICE Air” to be deported while “Christmas Eve (Sarajevo 12-24)” by the heavy metal band Savatage plays.

Notably, ICE’s festive message comes after U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced a $3,000 “home for the holidays” incentive to urge illegal aliens to self-deport by December 31.

“During the Christmas Season, the U.S. taxpayer is so generously TRIPLING the incentive to leave voluntarily for those in this country illegally — offering a $3,000 exit bonus, but just until the end of the year,” Noem said.

“Illegal aliens should take advantage of this gift and self-deport because if they don’t, we will find them, we will arrest them, and they will never return,” the Homeland Security secretary added.

As Breitbart News reported, the expense is far less than the cost of chasing down and deporting migrants, and it arrives amid growing economic pressure on migrants who are losing jobs and housing as President Donald Trump enforces the nation’s popular migration laws.

Roughly 1.9 million illegal aliens have voluntarily self-deported since President Trump took office in January, the agency said.