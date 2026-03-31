A North Carolina teacher who “reeked” of marijuana every day was arrested for allegedly trying to sell drugs at the high school she worked at, police said.

The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said 33-year-old Jocelyn McArthur, who taught honors math at Overhills High School in Spring Lake, was caught with weed that she allegedly planned to sell on campus, the New York Post reported.

McArthur is also accused of having a pink stun gun on school property, the report states, citing charging documents.

One of McArthur’s former coworkers told a local news outlet that the arrest last week came after years of strange behavior, as well as alleged efforts on the part of the school administration to have McArthur removed from her position.

“She reeked of marijuana every single day, her classroom reeked of marijuana every single day,” said the coworker, who asked not to be identified. “This is nothing new. This has been an ongoing situation.”

“Our principal tried to fire this woman twice. He sent her home. The county office sent her back to the school,” the colleague added.

McArthur was in her fifth year of teaching at the school and is a mother to two daughters, the Post reported, citing her teacher page on the district’s website, which appears to have been since taken down.

McArthur is facing charges for possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver near a school, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and having a Taser on school property.

She is being held at the Harnett County Jail with a bond of $100,000. She is expected to appear in court on April 14, per the report.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.