VIDEO: Oregon Burglary Suspect Crashes at 90mph During Police Chase

Police nabbed a burglary suspect south of Portland, Oregon, after he led them on a high-speed chase and ended up crashing an SUV.

Deputies from the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary report on Southeast River Road on Tuesday around 4 p.m. after a caller told 911 he saw a man on his security footage stealing items from his garage, the New York Post reported.

Deputies reviewed the footage and later identified the suspect as Scotty Nicholas Oldfield, 43.

Another deputy saw Oldfield on Southeast Roethe Road speeding past him in a white Ford Explorer. Deputies began trying to pull Oldfield over, but he refused and led them on a high-speed chase.

Oldfield reportedly hit 90mph before he crashed into another occupied vehicle near Southeast Oatfield Road and Southeast Park Avenue. The SUV ended up rolling and hitting another unoccupied vehicle that was in its path.

Oldfield was seriously injured in the crash and was transported to a nearby hospital, according to the report. The driver of the occupied car declined medical treatment at the scene.

Deputies discovered stolen items in Oldfield’s SUV when they conducted a search.

Oldfield is facing several charges, including second-degree burglary, first-degree theft, attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, DUII [driving under the influence of intoxicants], identity theft, driving while suspended or revoked, third-degree assault (DUII), and criminal mischief.

Investigators have since found several outstanding warrants for Oldfield out of Washington and Oregon for various charges, including failure to appear, DUII, driving while suspended, false information, identity theft, assault, reckless endangerment, robbery, malicious mischief, and criminal trespass.

Authorities believe there may be more victims involved and have asked anyone with information about Oldfield to contact the sheriff’s office.