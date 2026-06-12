10-Year-Old California Girl Hailed a Hero for Saving Entire Family from House Fire

A 10-year-old California girl is being hailed a hero for saving her entire family from a devastating house fire with her quick thinking.

Elizabeth “Lizzy” Morgan from Oakley, California is being credited with saving her family after waking relatives and alerting them to a fast-moving house fire on Tuesday morning, according to a report by KTVU.

All seven relatives — four adults and three children — escaped the home safely, but the house fire completely destroyed the residence and killed the family’s dogs and one cat.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, “but it appears that it started on the porch area,” Contra Costa County Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Jeff Burris told the outlet.

Investigators believe the fire began at around 3:00 a.m. at which point it sent flames skyrocketing up and bringing down nearby power lines.

The blaze started while the entire family was asleep inside the home — roughly 50 miles east of San Francisco — but the 10-year-old girl woke up after the house lost power, promptly alerting the rest of their family.

“Lizzy got up, looked outside, and seen our house on fire,” Nena Morgan, the children’s mother, told KTVU, adding that her daughter “immediately started screaming.”

“Lucas started screaming,” the mother added of her son, 11-year-old Lucas Morgan. “They started running through the house waking everybody up.”

Morgan went on to say that the fire destroyed nearly everything they owned.

“Fourteen years, dude. Everything’s gone,” she said through tears. “All of the pictures, all of my kids’ school pictures, their baby pictures, their sonograms. My wedding pictures are gone. Just everything’s gone.”

First responders told the outlet that their efforts were hindered by the downed power lines, as well as an attic that was already fully engulfed in flames.

Morgan also told CBS, “The power went out in the house and when it went out, she [Lizzy] freaked out, looked out the window to kind of see what was going on, seeing the flames, started yelling at everybody in the house, waking all of us up.”

“She is our hero,” the mother added. “When I woke up, I could just see smoke billowing through the house. I was sound asleep in bed with my husband. I don’t know what would have happened if Elizabeth wasn’t awake.”

The family also noted that they have suspicions about how the fire started, saying there have been other recent fires in the neighborhood, including one in their backyard two weeks ago.

“Nobody knows why my backyard caught on fire in the middle of the day,” Morgan said. “Nobody knows why my house caught fire in the middle of the night with all of us in there.”

“I’m thankful for Elizabeth and Lucas because we might have all died last night,” she added. “My kids are our heroes right now.”

The fire is currently under investigation by the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District’s Investigations Bureau, Chief Burris told KTVU.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.