Crew Member Dead After Going Overboard from Princess Cruises Ship

A Princess Cruises ship crew member has died after going overboard while the ship was sailing near Mexico’s coast.

The crew member, whose identity has not yet been revealed, went overboard from the Regal Princess cruise ship that departed Fort Lauderdale, Florida, over the weekend and made its way near Cancún, according to a report by CBS News Miami.

On Monday evening — hours after the cruise line said a crew member was unaccounted for and that a large-scale search was underway — Princess Cruises confirmed that the crew member had died.

Carnival Jubilee and Mexican maritime authorities reportedly joined the cruise line in the search off Mexico’s coast.

Passengers told CBS News Miami that they heard an announcement from Regal Princess’ captain that a crew member had gone overboard as the ship was on its way to Cozumel, Mexico.

David Jimenez, who was onboard at the time, told the outlet that the cruise ship quickly began searching the area after the announcement was made.

“But after searching intensely for over eight hours, the cruise line confirmed the crew member had perished,” Jimenez said, adding, “No details were given. We don’t know who he is,” he said.

The passengers also showed CBS News Miami photos and video footage of the search.

“At times the ship slowed down and went in circles. Then they would come back and circle again,” Jimenez said.

The tragic death also caused the cancelation of the ship’s scheduled stop in Cozumel, which has since been moved to Thursday.

The Regal Princess had departed Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday for a seven-day cruise that was scheduled to make stops in Mexico, Belize, and Honduras.

“Our thoughts are with the crew member, their family, and all those impacted by this situation,” Princess Cruises told CBS News Miami. “We are providing support to our onboard team.”

Jimenez, meanwhile, said that he had never experienced anything like this in the past.

“I don’t imagine it’s common,” the passenger — who has been on multiple cruise ships in the past — told the outlet, adding, “But that was the case today.”