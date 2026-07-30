Kamala Harris’s $8 Million Mansion Located in Neighborhood with Nearly Zero Black Residents

Former Vice President Kamala Harris — who preaches diversity — reportedly has a new $8 million mansion located in a neighborhood with virtually no black residents.

Harris, who has talked at length about fighting racial disparities in housing and has harped on the importance of living near black people, has a new 4,000-square-foot California mansion in Point Dume, an exclusive seaside community, according to a report by Fox News.

Point Dume, which features properties including ocean views, is estimated to be home to 94 percent white and just 0.2 percent black residents as of 2019, according to the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey.

Harris’ new mansion — which she reportedly picked up for $8.15 million — includes multiple wine fridges, private golf courses, and enough parking for five vehicles.

The former vice president moving into her luxurious home in a neighborhood with essentially zero diversity comes after years of Harris lecturing the public about the importance of living near black Americans.

“When you’re at an HBCU [historically black college or university], and especially one with the size and with the history of Howard University — and also in the context of also being in D.C., which was known forever as being ‘Chocolate City’ — it just becomes about you understanding that there is a whole world of people who are like you,” Harris told the Washington Post in 2019.

Harris was recalling her experience growing up in predominantly white social circles, before she eventually attended a historically black college in a mainly black city.

“It was more, for me, about the numerosity than it was the diversity,” she added. “I grew up in a community where there were many representations of diversity. Going to Howard, there were so many [black people]! And they’re all in your age group, in your phase of life.”

Last year, two non-white surfers wrote a review of the ritzy neighborhood in which Harris recently acquired a mansion, saying, “Despite the veneer of a laid back community of surfers who are one with nature, there are barriers to access that keep most BIPOC people away.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.