Former NYC Top Cop on Andy Ngo: FBI Must Investigate Antifa’s Funding

An FBI investigation of criminal conduct across Antifa would reveal its funding sources, said former NYC Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik, who offered his analysis of Antifa’s assault of journalist Andy Ngo in Portland in a Monday interview on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Tonight with hosts Rebecca Mansour and Joel Pollak.

Last Saturday, Ngo was allegedly assaulted by Antifa agitators in Portland, Oregon. He was later hospitalized for a brain bleed.

“I think the FBI has to get involved,” stated Kerik. “I agree with Ted Cruz. I think there has to be civil rights investigations. Somebody is funding these organizations. This is a domestic terror group. This is a group using violence and intimidation to attack people for political reasons, and when they do, that becomes an act of terrorism.”

Kerik continued, “[Antifa] should be investigated for criminal conduct and I’m sure — I’m 100 percent positive — that if you investigate them as a terrorist organization, you’re going to get to see the funding stream, and you’re going to find out who’s putting up the money to pay these nitwits to go out there and attack people.”

Kerik noted that Antifa’s criminal violence is mostly concentrated in cities under “Democratic rule [and] leadership.”

In November of 2018, Kerik called on the FBI to classify Antifa as a “domestic terror group.”

“The Democratic Party promotes a bunch of this stuff [and] this type of activity,” noted Kerik. “They’re not against this type of activity.”

President Donald Trump has an opportunity to enforce the rule of law and advance his own political fortunes in the wake of Antifa’s assault on Ngo, assessed Michael Malice on Monday. “Historically, the Republican Party has been the party of the Rule of Law,” he said. “It’s what got Nixon elected in ’68. It’s what got Giuliani elected in overwhelmingly left-wing New York City. For this to go unnoticed and unreported by the White House and not have a crackdown is, to me, madness, even in terms of Machiavellian strategy.”

