Democrats use “brownshirt, jackboot bullying tactics” to suppress free speech and expression, said Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL), reflecting on the use of such intimidation by Communist states in a Thursday interview on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Tonight with hosts Rebecca Mansour and Joel Pollak.

Brooks’s remarks came during a discussion of Democrats’ impeachment inquiry targeting President Donald Trump. Rep. Adam Schiff’s (D-CA) use of sensitive compartmented information facility (SCIF) within which to conduct the inquiry, Brooks said, is done to shield proceedings from public scrutiny as is done in totalitarian states.

“At least with witch hunts and kangaroo courts, they’re done in public,” quipped Brooks. “They’re a little bit better than what Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff are doing.”

“The SCIF is being abused,” continued Brooks. “The purpose of that SCIF is to enable our intelligence officers [and] perhaps our military officials to share classified information with United States congressmen so that we can make better decisions. Well, the SCIF was not being used for any of those things. Typically, the SCIF is designed to keep the Chinese, the Russians, [and] our enemies from finding out our national security secret that might enable them to overpower us in a conflict of some kind.”

Brooks went on, “In this instance, the socialist Democrats were using the SCIF to prevent the American people — and even their elected representatives in the United States Congress — from finding out information that was not classified.”

Brooks described Democrats’ decades-long leftward political and ideological momentum.

“The Democrats, over the last couple of decades, have really morphed into the socialist party,” determined Brooks. “A sub-part of socialism is fascism, much like like we saw with Nazi Germany. Bear in mind that Nazi Germany — their real name — was [the] National Socialist German Worker’s Party. The Nazis were a branch of socialism, and the Nazis and other socialist entities — whether it be China or the Soviet Union or what have you — greatly desire to control the flow of information in order to try to brainwash the public into supporting whatever it is the socialists want to do.”

Brooks continued, “So in this particular instance, what you’re seeing is the kind of brownshirt, jackboot bullying tactics that were used to suppress freedom of speech and freedom of thought, and the same kinds of things that were used in the Soviet Union and China. Now, thankfully this version of socialism in the United States has not started using mass murder as a weapon — like it was used in Germany and China and Russia and North Korea and Cambodia, go down the list — where tens of millions of freedom-loving citizens in these different nations were murdered by their own governments, but that gives you an idea of the extremes to which socialism, historically, has gone.”

Democrats’ latest impeachment inquiry is an attempts to nullify 2016’s presidential election, estimated Brooks.

“It should surprise nobody that the Democrats engage in intimidation in order to prevent the American people from knowing the truth about a potential impeachment of a President of the United States that in effect would deny and trash the votes of more than 60 million American citizens in the 2016 elections,” Brooks stated.

“What the Democrats are doing is wrong,” he continued. “It is a threat to our republic, and the American people should rise up and force them to engage in an open process, so at least if they’re going to impeach the President of the United States — if they’re going to undermine and trash the votes of over 60 million Americans — we’ll be able to see who did it.”

Brooks echoed Pollak’s characterization of Democrats’ impeachment inquiry as a “star chamber.”

“Right now, with this kind of process, it is very much like a Star Chamber …. [which was] a court that was developed in the sixteen-, seventeen, and eighteen-hundreds in England where you lose your rights and you often were brutally prosecuted and punished in secrecy,” assessed Brooks.

Brooks added, “The left has morphed. They now believe that the ends justify the means, and they are all too willing to disregard basic constitutional principles, like due process, like equal protection of the laws, like public trials, in order to achieve their socialist end.”

“We can talk about them in terms of being socialists,” continued Brooks. “We can talk about their ultimate goals being somewhat fascist. You can look at Antifa as an example of the brownshirts that we saw in Germany in the 1930s and the fascism they represent. We can talk about it in terms of communism. No matter which descriptive term you want to use with respect to defining today’s Democrats, the bottom line is that they are dangerous, and what they seek is repugnant to the basic principles enunciated in the United States Constitution that have combined to make America the greatest nation in world history for at least 75 years.”

Brooks concluded, “This is a political war unlike any America has seen with the possible exception of the 1850s. And the reason I saw that this is a political war unlike America has ever seen is because in this political war, the socialist Democrats are striking at the very heart of the foundational principles that are embodied in the United States Constitution that have combined to make who we are as Americans.”

