Debbie Dooley: Doug Collins ‘One of Trump’s Strongest Defenders’

Georgia conservative activist Debbie Dooley told Breitbart News Sunday that Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) is “one of [President Donald] Trump’s strongest defenders,” adding that he will represent Georgia well in the Senate.

As Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-GA) plans to retire shortly, Gov. Kemp has considered whether to appoint Loeffler or House Judiciary Committee ranking member Doug Collins (R-GA) as the interim senator.

Collins has served as a strong supporter of President Trump during the impeachment inquiry as well as advancing Trump’s America First agenda in the House.

Breitbart News reported Friday that conservatives have voiced concerns over Lofffler’s relationship with Democrat icon Stacey Abrams, as well as her ties to abortion provider Planned Parenthood. Loeffler has also donated $750,000 to then-2012 Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney’s failed presidential campaign as well as hundreds of thousands of dollars to former Speaker Paul Ryan’s (R-WI) political campaigns and PACs.

Breitbart News Sunday host Matthew Boyle asked Dooley, “Why would he even consider making such an awful decision like this?”

The Georgia conservative activist blamed Kemp’s political consultants for giving him bad advice.

Dooley said Gov. Kemp is “listening to the wrong advice.”

In a letter to Gov. Kemp, Loeffler used Trumpian rhetoric to claim that she could help carry out President Trump’s America First agenda.

Loeffler wrote:

If chosen, I will stand with President Trump, Senator David Perdue, and you to Keep America Great. Together, we will grow jobs, strengthen the border, shutdown drug cartels and human traffickers, lower healthcare costs, and protect our national interests — at home and abroad.

Dooley suggested that statement was most likely “drafted by political consultants” to boost her chances of getting nominated to the U.S. Senate seat.

Dooley then noted that if Gov. Kemp were to appoint Loeffler, it could jeopardize his reelection chances.

“Activists are enraged,” she said. “They are saying if he appoints her, he will be a one-term governor.”

President Donald Trump has reportedly pressured Gov. Kemp to appoint Doug Collins as the interim senator.

Donald Trump Jr., President Trump’s son, hosted a fundraiser for Collins in late October and said in November that Collins “is a fighter and exactly the kind of person Republicans should want in the senate. We need someone who gets it, not someone who will have to learn on the job.”

.@RepDougCollins is a fighter and exactly the kind of person Republicans should want in the senate. We need someone who gets it, not someone who will have to learn on the job. https://t.co/TZMCIttBBO — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 20, 2019

“Everyone needs to call [Gov.] Brian Kemp’s office and encourage him to stand with the President of the United States and not stand with the Romney Republicans that are trying to take over the Georgia Republican Party,” Dooley added.

