Former Vice President Joe Biden continually moves left on the political spectrum, breaking from a history of Democrat presidential nominees posturing as centrists as a general election nears, Sean Hannity, author of Live Free or Die: America (and the World) on the Brink, told host Joel Pollak on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Sunday.

Hannity recalled that former President Barack Obama publicly presented himself as more moderate than his genuine political inclinations, particularly in 2008 during his first presidential campaign. Biden, on the other hand, continually moves left as November’s election approaches.

“We’ve never really seen this before,” Hannity stated. “You and I have been through a lot of election cycles together, and usually–you watch presidential candidates–they’ll move to the left or the right … and then usually gravitate back to the center for independents [and] undecided voters that usually determine the outcome of elections.”

Hannity continued, “That’s historically how it’s worked. Remember, Obama hid who he was. There were very few of us that were willing to vet him. … Black liberation theology, Bill Ayers, [Bernardine] Dohrn, ACORN, [and] community organizing, but [Obama] hid it, you know, ‘spread the wealth around,’ remember? That was a mistake with Joe the Plumber. That wasn’t by design”:

LISTEN:



“When did you ever think a major party’s political candidate would talk about the police being the enemy?” asked Hannity. “When did you ever think we’d hear all this talk about defunding police?”

Pollak highlighted Biden’s frequent indictments of America as “systemically racist.” Denigrating the U.S. as a “racist” country is one of Biden’s standard campaign refrains. Biden’s official campaign website includes numerous references to “systemic racism.”

“Joe Biden is running on a platform that says America is systemically racist,” Pollak observed. “He repeats it at every opportunity. I’ve never seen a presidential candidate — a major party nominee — run against the country. Even Obama had the good sense to try to hide that until he got into office, and then he told us racism is in our DNA.”

Hannity concluded, “This is what’s so unique. [Democrats] used to hide it. … Now they’re embracing this radical left. There are no moderates left in the modern Democratic Party.”

Breitbart News Sunday broadcasts live on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Eastern.

