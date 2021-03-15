Fox News contributor and former Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) noted Monday how Democrats and the left exploit genuine and manufactured crises to empower themselves while previewing his forthcoming book, They Never Let a Crisis Go to Waste: The Truth About Disaster Liberalism.

Chaffetz joined SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow to discuss his examination of the left’s exploitation of crisis.

Marlow asked about the subtitle of Chaffetz’s upcoming book: “What’s disaster liberalism?”

Chaffetz explained, “There are tricks and schemes and plotting that goes on, so that when a crisis comes along — whether it’s legitimate or fabricated — they use that to leverage their ability — the government’s — to go out and do what they would never be able to do otherwise.”

Chaffetz argued left-wing policy proposals to political problems, real or imagined, are all predicated on increasing centralized control and power at the expense of human freedom.

“In other words, they take that opportunity and they leverage it, and they push, and they do things… that would never pass in the light of day,” he stated. “It’s a fairly perverse thing when you see it. When you start to understand the formula that they use, it always equates to more government, more spending, more control, and less liberty.”

LISTEN:

The former congressman highlighted Democrats’ recent legislative priorities, ostensibly in response to alleged restrictions on voting rights and the coronavirus outbreak, as illustrations of the left’s reflexive pursuit of power through “disaster liberalism.”

“Its not just the big issues, like say, the coronavirus,” Chaffetz remarked:

You can look at issue after issue after issue. Look at the two bills that the House of Representative passed. H.R. 1 which was about elections and how to manipulate and control elections, and then the $1.9 trillion fiasco that is the coronavirus — supposedly relief — bill. Well, 91 percent of that bill has nothing to do with solving the the crisis of coronavirus. Those things didn’t happen by spontaneous combustion. This disaster liberalism was put in play a long time ago. Now they just magically have these bills ready to go? It’s more than a coincidence.

Left-wing news media involvement in perpetuating hoaxes and false narratives is a component of “disaster liberalism,” Chaffetz held. He described “Blue Anon” — a neologism referring to an informal group of organizations and persons advancing leftist conspiracy theories — as linked to “disaster liberalism.”

“I saw [Blue Anon] pop up on the Internet,” Chaffetz said. “Quite frankly, I wish I’d come up with it. But I see a lot of equivalence between quote-unquote Blue Anon and what disaster liberalism is, because Blue Anon is just this loosely-organized kind of network of Democrats who buy into these hoaxes and continue… to tout these as if they’re truth.” “The Jussie Smollett hoax, the Russia hoax, the Covington kids hoax, the Brett Kavanaugh hoax, they use this and leverage that, and they continue to put it out there,” Chaffetz stated. He noted that leftist contrivances become articles of faith among some through repetition. “These things have been totally completely debunked,” he remarked. “If you had a traditional media that was doing its job, these people would be called out for the lies that they are, but that doesn’t happen, and so I saw [Blue Anon] pop up, and it’s very similar to the way disaster liberalism works.” Chaffetz also announced his new role as a distinguished fellow with the Government Accountability Institute (GAI). He praised Peter Schweizer, GAI’s founder and president, for investigating political corruption.

“I’ve been a big fan of Peter Schweizer,” Chaffetz said. “[When I was] chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, people out there like Peter Schweizer were doing some of this primary research that rooted out this cronyism and this waste, the fraud, the abuse, the use of government to line their own pockets.”

“I’m honored to be joining [GAI] to further that effort to just go after those that are abusing our government, no matter what side of the aisle they’re on,” he concluded.

Chaffetz’s book is scheduled for release April 6.