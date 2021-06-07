Exclusive — GOP Senate Candidate Josh Mandel: We Must Unearth Energy Jobs Buried by Democrats Underneath Ohio

Oil and gas in Ohio must be developed to create jobs for Ohioan families, Josh Mandel, Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate seat from Ohio and author of The Zionist Conspiracy: (and how to join it) told SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Sunday with host Joel Pollak.

Mandel noted the Democrat Party’s opposition to fossil fuel exploitation, ostensibly due to “climate change” fears.

“Underneath Ohio and underneath West Virginia — in this part of the country — there’s jobs buried there, and the Democrats tried to keep those jobs buried beneath the ground because of all their craziness with climate change hysteria and Al Gore and the Leonardo DiCaprio and all that craziness coming out of Hollywood,” Mandel remarked.

“Whereas Trump said, ‘Listen, these jobs we have buried beneath the ground — the natural gas and the oil — we’re going to bring those jobs out of the ground, and we’re going to make sure hardworking families in Ohio can work and provide for their family,’ and that’s why [Ohio] flipped [in 2016],” Mandel said.

Mandel, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, described himself as an “America First” conservative aligned with the politics of former President Donald Trump.

He said:

Crisscrossing the state, no one’s going to outwork me. I’m running on a proud constitutional conservative platform, also a proud America First, pro-Trump platform, and I’m also running anti-establishment. One of the main things that separates me from the other people running on the Republican side is that most of them will just be lapdogs for the establishment in Washington, and I’m running to take on the system, blow up the system, and really bring in a new generation of hardcore conservatives who are willing to take on the squishy establishment in Washington, the Mitt Romneys of the world, and frankly, some of those squishy establishment Republicans, unfortunately. come from Ohio. Case in point, John Kasich and Mike Dewine.

“I know that I’m the candidate that will go to Washington to advance [Donald Trump’s] agenda. Other candidates might say that, but I think when they get there, they’re just going to get manhandled by the Republican establishment, and like I said earlier, I’m not,” Mandel stated.

“I’m not going just to drain the swamp. I’m going to blow up the swamp,” he concluded.