Mike Huckabee, former Republican governor of Arkansas and host of the People’s Podcast, said on Wednesday that Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D-NY) nursing home policies in the context of coronavirus — which led to the deaths of thousands of seniors in New York — far outweigh the allegations of sexual harassment against him.

Huckabee noted that calls for Cuomo’s resignation from Democrats and leftists — including from President Joe Biden — over charges of sexual harassment overlook a much larger scandal related to the New York governor.

“It appears that to many people, a charge of sexual harassment is even more serious than a charge of killing people — even killing thousands of people — by putting COVID patients in nursing homes,” he remarked on Wednesday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow.

He added, “The nursing home scandal … is really bigger than anything else.”

He continued, “I’m not minimizing sexual harassment. It is a serious serious issue, especially when people use a position of power and authority [to] take advantage of and exploit people for their own personal gain, and that’s what he obviously is alleged to [have done]. We’ve got to afford him due process and give him something that Brett Kavanaugh and lot of conservatives never had, and that’s the presumption of innocence, but there are 179 witnesses, 11 victims on record sworn, and there are 165 pages of testimony and facts that have been gathered against him.”

“Every Democrat has turned on [Andrew Cuomo],” he added. “The entire congressional delegation from New York [and] President Biden. Basically, he’s out there by himself. I think it’s interesting, the only person standing with him at this point is his brother Chris [Cuomo], who continues to write press releases for him, even while serving as a CNN anchor, which itself is a little troubling.”

Chris Cuomo ignored the report on allegations of sexual misconduct against his brother on Tuesday’s edition of Cuomo Primetime, his evening CNN show.

In May, CNN did not reprimand Chris Cuomo for advising his brother on how to address unfolding accusations of sexual harassment against him. Chris Cuomo does not regularly disclose partisan or political conflicts of interest in his professional capacity as a CNN anchor presented by his brother’s status as the Democrat governor of New York. Chris Cuomo’s late father, Mario Cuomo, was also a Democrat governor of New York.

Chris Cuomo regularly presents himself as a politically objective and non-partisan news media figure.

“I think Andrew Cuomo is not the only Cuomo that probably needs to be shown the door,” Huckabee determined. “As my pastor used to say, ‘Don’t like the door hit ya where the good Lord split ya.’ Both of them need to be on their way out the exit.”

He remarked, “There’s rarely an accountability held toward Democrat politicians. It appears that Governor Cuomo may … be held to account, because the Democrats in his legislature have the power to impeach him. They could bring him to trial, and if he’s determined to be guilty, they could dismiss him.”

Andrew Cuomo should resign due to an inability to govern while consumed by allegations of sexual harassment, Huckabee assessed.

Huckabee concluded, “Having been a governor for 11 years, I can tell you, there’s no way that [Andrew Cuomo] can devote himself to the job that requires 100 percent total focus and attention. He just can’t do that with all of these allegations.”