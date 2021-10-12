Vaccines mandates for those with natural immunity to the coronavirus are about “control” and “narrative,” Rep. Greg Murphy (R-NC), a practicing urologist, said on Tuesday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow.

He remarked, “We’re seeing the curtain pulled off of this entire administration. It truly is about control, and that’s what they’re doing… They want to control your lives.”

Assessing the nation’s aggregate immunity to the coronavirus must include those who recovered from infection, he held.

He stated, “The real question here in the United States should not be, ‘Are you vaccinated?’ That should not be the question. That’s a very simple and easy, easy way to approach this, but it’s not the correct way to approach this.”

He continued, “The correct way to approach this is, ‘Are you immune?’ … In other words, have you either been vaccinated, or, as we’re finding out now, your immunity is actually greater if you had COVID [and] survived it, which the vast majority of individuals do, and your immunity is actually greater.”

He assessed, “It’s a matter of control, and that’s the easiest control button to say — bam — ‘You have to do what we say. You have to get vaccinated,’ when it… It takes a little bit more work to be, to be more rigorous, to be more scientific, to be more objective… but they’re not willing to do that.”



Testing for coronavirus antibodies should be included as part of a broader analysis of immunity by employers imposing vaccine mandates, Murphy advised.

“Show us your antibody titer, and if it meets a certain level then you don’t have to get vaccinated and you continue to be employed,” Murphy said. “Unfortunately, the Biden administration is not that smart, and they actually don’t want to acknowledge that natural immunity — only immunity conferred after you’ve been exposed to the virus — is protective. These mandates are going to disrupt [and make] everything even worse.”

Murphy said the majority of those hospitalized with coronavirus are unvaccinated.

“When I tour the [respiratory intensive care units] at our medical center, 90 percent or so are the unvaccinated,” he remarked. “At this point in time, it is mostly the unvaccinated. Let’s just be truthful about that.”