Exclusive — Sen. Bill Hagerty: $3.5 Trillion Reconciliation Bill Includes ‘Carve-Out for the Big Tech Corporations Who Want an Unlimited Use of Foreign Workers’

Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) said on Tuesday the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill being pushed by Democrats includes a “carve-out” to provide “unlimited use of foreign workers” for Big Tech companies.

“This is typical of these giant, massive, Washington D.C. bills,” Hagerty said on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow. “This is a bill that we’ve dug through — over 2,500 pages, just to be clear — and buried and hidden inside that bill is a carve-out for corporations.”

He continued, “It allows unlimited green cards for 10 years. Corporations can bring people. Foreign workers can come to American soil, and what a green card does is [provide] permanent resident status.”

Hagerty noted foreign workers typically work for less than American citizens in terms of the same jobs.

“I want [Americans] to be able to hold those jobs to step up on the career ladder to improve their own lives, not to have the permanent pressure of foreign workers coming in who will work more cheaply,” he said. “That’s not what we need to have happen in America.”

He concluded, “This is simply a carve-out for the big tech corporations who want an unlimited use of foreign workers rather than having to outsource. They can just bring that outsourcing impact onto American soil, bring these workers here, and have an endless flow of them for the next 10 years.”