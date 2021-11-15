Exclusive — Alan Dershowitz: CNN ‘Are the Vigilantes, not Rittenhouse’

CNN and other left-wing news media television outlets are “vigilantes” seeking to influence the outcomes of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, Harvard Law School Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz, author of The Case for Vaccine Mandates, said on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Sunday with host Joel Pollak.

Dershowitz rejected ubiquitous framing of Rittenhouse as a “vigilante” across leftist news media.

“CNN and some of the other TV stations have become vigilantes,” he remarked. “They’re the vigilantes, not Rittenhouse. They’re the ones who want to put not the thumb, but the elbow on the scale of justice. They want to influence the outcome of this case, and there are others who are threatening violence if there is anything but convictions in this case, as they threatened violence in previous cases and will in subsequent cases unless something is done about it.”

He emphasized, “It’s the New Yorker and CNN that are the vigilantes. They’re the ones who are trying to influence justice without regard to [the] evidence or the law.

“He should be acquitted. The jury should not even be able to consider the attempted murder of the guy who would admitted on the witness stand he pointed a gun at him before was shot in the shoulder. That is a clear case of self-defense — no doubt about it — and it should never go to the jury.”

LISTEN:

CNN operates as the communications arm of “the mob,” Dershowitz held. “The fear is that we’ve turned our criminal system over to the mob, CNN being part of the mob.”

He added, “I hope [Rittenhouse] is acquitted. He shouldn’t be convicted based on the evidence that I’ve seen.”

Rittenhouse’s life and body were threatened when he shot Gaige Grosskreutz, Dershowitz assessed.

“Oliver Wendell Holmes once said reason can’t be expected in the presence of an uplifted knife, and what about in the presence of guns and skateboards and other threats?” he asked, before expanding on the theme adding “that was the same thing with the Zimmerman case, where Zimmerman had his head bashed against the concrete before he grabbed the gun and shot and he killed [Trayvon Martin]. In that case, I also said there should be an acquittal, and there was.”