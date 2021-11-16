Mike Cernovich — author, journalist, and producer of Hoaxed — said on Tuesday Democrats are “stupid” to pursue a “powerful” person like Steve Bannon in their ostensible investigation of the events of January 6.

Breitbart News reported that the Justice Department indicted Bannon, a former aide to former President Donald Trump and former chairman of Breitbart News, on Friday for non-compliance with subpoenas issued by a congressional committee. Bannon was released from custody on Monday afternoon after surrendering to authorities on the charges of contempt of Congress.

“I’m watching them use their power,” Cernovich said of Democrats on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow. “What they’re doing to Bannon is just stupid. When I read it, I wasn’t even outraged that they’re trying to take him as a political prisoner. I thought this was just stupid. Everybody who sees this is gonna know that it’s stupid.”

Cernovich noted that Bannon claimed protection of his communications with Trump via executive privilege.

He said, “[Bannon’s] lawyer told him he had to wait before he handed over documents. So he listened to his lawyer, and he said that he would turn over documents if there was a court order, and you’re gonna indict him still?”

Cernovich described Democrats as lacking self-control in their pursuit of political power via weaponization of government.

“It’s stupid,” he emphasized. “[Bannon] is a powerful person spiritually, intellectually, emotionally. What a dumb thing. They should’ve just stuck to terrorizing these poor working-class people from January 6, who they can demoralize and break in certain ways, which is tragic. I don’t mean that that’s a good thing, but they’re so power-hungry and lustful and full of sin that they’re just going after everyone. You can’t do that; it’s not smart.”

He went on, “You end up looking menial, and that’s what’s happening with Bannon. And so I’m sure they’re gonna go after more people who they shouldn’t — not just morally — because it’s not tactically sound, and that’ll do a lot to delegitimize it all.”

Bannon was subpoenaed by a House’s Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, which includes seven Democrat representatives and two Republicans: Reps. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL).

Brazen media mendacity helps raise awareness among those in the public previously ignorant of widespread corruption across the industry, Cernovich estimated.

“The media only know how to lie, and they get to a point where they’ve lied so much about a person that it becomes unbelievable,” he remarked. “They don’t know how to lie just a little bit, right?”

He concluded, “That’s ultimately going to be the corporate media’s downfall. It’s what’s going to destroy their credibility.

